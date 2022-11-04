New train track will "put Midleton on the map"

The construction of a second railway track between Glounthane and Midleton has been widely welcomed as development that will “put Midleton on the map” of metropolitan Cork.

Iarnród Éireann are set to lodge an application to An Bord Pleanála next week, seeking a Railway Order for the construction of the second track along the 10km line between Glounthaune and Midleton.

The twin track railway, along with a new through platform at Kent Station, will potentially triple service frequency from the current 30-minute service, to a train every 10 minutes, or six trains per hour in each direction.

Fine Gael Councillor for Midleton, Susan McCarthy, said the investment will “put Midleton on the map with regards to metropolitan Cork”.

“It’s going to make things easier for residents, it’s going to take a lot of traffic off our roads, it’s going to make everyone’s quality of life so much better,” she said.

Liam Quaide, Midleton-based county councillor for the Green Party, said that the application by Irish Rail to start construction is a “very welcome development for East Cork” that is “good for the environment and our quality-of-life”, and “represents the best ambitions of Green Party policy to transform our transport system”.

Cork Business Association President, Kevin Herlihy, said the development will enhance people’s ability to get in and out of the city to work and shop.

“It will certainly make the accessibility to the city centre so much easier than what it is at the moment… and the fact that it’s a train service there’ll be no congestion… overall it’s going to be fantastic for that area,” he said.

Anthony Barry, Carrigtwohill councillor for Fine Gael, said that the current railway line has proven very successful, and it is “common sense” to develop a second track to meet demand at peak times.

However, he added that connectivity at Kent Station has to be improved.

“The train is ideal if you’re working inside in the city centre… but if you want to go to the likes of CUH or Mahon once you get to Kent Station, the time it takes isn’t making it viable really,” he said.

Sinn Féin county councillor for the Midelton area, Danielle Twomey, said that the second railway line is a “really good, forward-thinking project” that will cater for population growth in the area in the coming years. However, she added that locals would like to see later trains, to be able to go out in the city and get public transport home.

The twin tracking is part of the largest ever investment in Cork’s rail network, funded by the European Union Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The Railway Order application will be lodged on Thursday 10th November, and an 8-week statutory public consultation period will follow.

Subject to ABP approval and funding, it is anticipated that construction will begin in 2024, with expected completion in 2026.