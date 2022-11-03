Cork City goalkeeper returns to his alma mater with first division league title

CORK City goalkeeper David Harrington recently returned to his alma mater Douglas Community School with the first-division league trophy.

The 22-year-old presented the Cork city secondary school with an Ireland underage jersey for the school wall, participated in a questions and answers forum, and posed for pictures with the students.

The principal of Douglas Community School Pat Barry said the school is delighted to have played its part in his success. “We are very proud of him. It doesn’t happen on its own. It takes a combination of people. The school does play its part as well.

"David was a fabulous student when he was here. He has certainly grown into an even more fabulous young man.

"He has certainly grown physically, and he has matured mentally. I wouldn’t like to be a forward facing him in goal,” he said.

“He is an unbelievable role model,” said the principal about the goalkeeper who played a pivotal role in helping Cork City secure promotion back to the Premier Division. “His achievement needs to be celebrated and the young students need to see the talent that we had and still have in the school. It was a great achievement for Cork City to win the league.

"He brought the cup into the school, and he met his former soccer coaches Kevin Ronayne and Sean Fahy who worked with him during his six years in the school.

“We then had all the students line the corridor and he brought the cup through the school. He was clapped through the school. We gathered all of the junior school and all of the students that play soccer with the school in the lower assembly area,” he added.

Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington recently returned to his former secondary school Douglas Community School with the first division league title.

David engaged in a questions and answers session with Ted O’Sullivan where he spoke about his schooldays, his training regime, and life in general before the principal spoke about the progress the talented goalkeeper has made since he left Douglas Community School.

Mr Barry said David’s progress is a testament to his dedication. “David was so complimentary and respectful about his time in the school. I told the current students that a few years ago David was sitting in a Douglas Community School uniform. Many of them have the potential to go very far in life. His progress is a testament to his dedication, work with the teachers, hard work and listening to his coaches.

"A short period of time later, there are certainly mutterings of interest from Everton. David is entering into a very exciting time in his life.”