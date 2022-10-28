How I Met My Partner: Cork couple refuse to let adversity get in the way of love

A CORK couple revealed how adversity brought them closer after battling through everything from family tragedy to a terrifying car accident.

Caroline Bailey and Jennifer Bowler, who live together in Castlemartyr, first met in 2011 at a charity event organised by Caroline’s sister in aid of suicide awareness. The pair went from being friends to bandmates and eventually partners. Caroline stayed by Jen’s side after she lost each member of her family including her brother, mother and father in a heartbreakingly short space of time. Another devastating experience that saw Caroline narrowly escape with her life in a car accident cemented their indelible bond.

More than a decade on, the couple never anticipated they would know happiness like they have today. Caroline’s daughter Ellie is thrilled for her mum and even watched on proudly as she proposed at last year’s Pride Festival Jennifer Bowler was playing with their music group, Sparkle, at the Party at the Port event in 2021 when girlfriend and bandmate Caroline popped the question.

Their fellow bandmates had been moved to tears at the touching display. Ellie was even called to the stage to be part of their special moment.

Cork's Caroline Bailey, 30, one half of the group Sparkle, alongside Jennifer Bowler, 32, of Kerry

The happy day came four years after the musicians appeared on Ireland’s Got Talent together after a successful audition back in 2019.

Jennifer told the Echo the proposal was the best day of her life-apart from the moment they met.

The singer added that she still can’t believe they are even together.

She cast her mind back to the moment they met.

“Caroline told me she had feelings for me at Electric Picnic and I couldn’t believe it. When she said it I nearly died because it wasn’t expected. I still don’t really believe it to be honest. That and the proposal were definitely my two happiest moments.” Caroline has equally happy memories of their first encounter.

“I told her that I fancied her while we were at Electric Picnic,” Caroline said. “She was very surprised. I had never been with a girl before. I had never even questioned myself before I got feelings for Jen. We’ve been together ever since. She is the first girl I’ve ever been with and she will also be the last.”

Caroline Bailey and Jen Bowler of Cork band, Sparkle.

Life has presented its own challenges for the pair. Both parties were devastated after Caroline was severely injured in a car crash which she has since recovered from.

The incident occurred just four days after she came second on the show Last Singer Standing whic involved celebrity names such as Samantha Mumba, NSYNC member Joey Fatone, and Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle. Caroline endured a long stay in hospital after breaking her neck as well as her pelvis in three places. Jen had been her carer during that difficult time.

“Jen really showed her true colours after the crash,” Caroline said. “When it happened I couldn’t do anything for myself. Jen did everything from brushing my hair to pushing my wheelchair and getting up to give me my medication during the night. She is literally an angel. I don’t know how I would have coped without her. Ellie is also mad about her and they get on really well.” Jen and Caroline are looking forward to their wedding in 2023. In the meantime, they are enjoying gigging with Sparkle and spending time with Ellie.

“Ellie always tells me I’m the cool parent,” Jen laughed. “I’m never sure if she means it or if she wants something but we always have a great laugh together. Even though she’s only 10 she’s really into clothes and she asks me to go shopping with her which is great.” Jen described the relationship as life changing.

Caroline Bailey with her daughter Ellie and fiancée Jen Bowler. Caroline is looking forward to spending Christmas with her family as she recovers from a terrifying car accident

“Caroline is so supportive and so patient. She has always been there to support me and is an unreal person. I’m really lucky.”