Cork GP describes trauma caused by pandemic to older people

A CORK doctor spoke of how GPs are referring some elderly patients for counselling due to the traumatic effects of cocooning during lockdown.

Dr John Sheehan, who owns Blackpool Bridge Surgery, opened up about how the pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on some older people who are struggling to veer outside again after long periods of being restricted to their homes.

Some have even been referred for counselling as they struggle to navigate a return to society.

He described how some have turned reclusive in nature as a result of a number of factors including fear, social anxiety and physical deterioration.

Nonetheless, the overriding hindrance for many older people highlighted by Dr Sheehan is the feeling of being overwhelmed.

“The main thing now that is keeping older people inside is the feeling of being overwhelmed,” Dr Sheehan said. “There is a huge amount of fear going on as people have become accustomed to being inside for so long. They are very nervous and are finding it difficult to get their confidence back.” He said that a number of his patients have taken to staying indoors due to fear and a lack of confidence.

“The reality is they have lost interest in going outside. Once your confidence has taken a hit it’s very hard to get it back. There are still people who are concerned about whether they are doing the right thing. Some people are a bit more unsteady on their feet and the idea is to try to remedy that so they can get out to do the things they once enjoyed. The nerves around getting back into activities is remaining and that’s a challenge we all have to overcome.” The frontline worker said that social prescribers across the city are trying their best to tackle the challenges.

“Many are more nervous and have grown used to their own routine. We are lucky to have social prescribers in different parts of the city. Their role is to help people, particularly in situations where people have become more isolated. Senior groups across the city are reporting lower numbers than before the pandemic. There is a reluctance to get back out in the world but the important message to get out is that there are people there to help.”

To find out more about services available for older people visit AgeAction.ie.

Readers can also visit Alone.ie to find out about supports available for older people.