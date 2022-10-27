Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 11:30

Nature broadcaster Derek Mooney receives honorary doctorate from UCC

Journalist, producer and presenter Derek Mooney has received an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Science from UCC this morning, in recognition of his immense contribution in the field of natural history broadcasting.
Ellen O'Regan

In a career spanning five decades, Derek Mooney has worked to shine a light on crucial environmental topics, such as climate change, plastic pollution, and habitat destruction.

Mr Mooney’s work in the natural history field includes Habitats, The Nature Line, Nature Trails and Mooney Goes Wild, all for RTÉ Radio 1, BioBlitz Live and Wildtrack and Nestwatch 2006 for RTÉ television, Nature Detectives for BBC television and Nature's Great Invaders for BBC Radio 4.

The broadcaster went on to become RTÉ’s Executive Producer for Nature Programming, and has produced and presented the ever-popular Mooney Goes Wild for 27 years running, the annual broadcast event that is now the International Dawn Chorus, and a myriad of wildlife documentaries.

At today’s honorary conferring, Professor Emer Rogan of UCC’s School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences said it was an honour to present Mr Mooney with the doctoral degree “as a fitting recognition of his immense contribution in the field of natural history broadcasting”.

“Derek’s work and life’s mission chime with our sustainability efforts at UCC, as we strive to find innovative and holistic solutions to the challenge of climate change while protecting the biodiversity of our precious natural environment,” she said.

UCC President Prof. John O’Halloran said the college is proud to honour his “extraordinary contribution to nature and wildlife”, as Mr Mooney has been a powerful voice that has “inspired generations of wildlife biologists”.

Derek Mooney said that receiving the honour in Cork “means the world to me and my family”.

“Cork has a special place in my heart. It’s here that I saw my first Little Egret, where I first learned about the importance of ringing Black-tailed Godwits and where we first broadcast the live dawn chorus from Ireland to the world,” he said.

He said he was delighted to accept the honour “both personally and on behalf of the Mooney Goes Wild team of Éanna Ní Lamhna, Richard Collins, Terry Flanagan and Niall Hatch, along with the contributors, listeners and viewers, without whom there would be no need for nature programmes”.

Mr Mooney also paid tribute to the research done at UCC, which has featured heavily in the broadcaster’s output through the years.

