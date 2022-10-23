Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 18:59

Suspended sentence for possession of heroin

Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 48-year-old man was given a three-month suspended jail term for possession of heroin for his own use at Wolfe Tone Street in Cork.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence on John Arundel of Harbour Row, Cobh, County Cork.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, stressed that the offence went back to July 6 2020. 

He said that accused had been homeless at the time but was residing at St Vincent’s Hostel on Anglesea Terrace for the past eight months and getting on much better.

Judge Kelleher suspended the three-month sentence at Cork District Court on condition that the accused would be of good behaviour for the next two years.

