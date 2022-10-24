Lack of private rentals having an impact on economy of Cork

Michael Powell of Powell Property, based at 48 Grand Parade, has told that the practice of large pension and investment funds block-buying houses and apartment blocks at exorbitant levels, thereby pricing local people out of the property market, isn’t yet a noted phenomenon in Cork, as it is in Dublin.
Mr Powell said the council was previously doing 25-year leases on properties but they stopped this last Christmas.
“A huge problem here at the moment is the supply of accommodation for private people. Everyone is talking about social housing, which is a big demand, but I get phone calls every two days from employers saying they have offered a guy a job for fifty, sixty, seventy thousand, but he can’t accept the job because he can’t get the accommodation,” says Mr Powell.