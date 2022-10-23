Bishopscourt Care Centre passes HIQA inspection

A CARE centre catering for 57 residents in Cork has been given a clean bill of health, in a newly published report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

HIQA carried out a one-day unannounced inspection of Bishopscourt Residential Care centre at Liskillea, Waterfall, near Cork City, on August 22.

The inspector deemed Bishopscourt to be “substantially compliant” with regulations. There were 57 residents present on the day of inspection.

The centre is a mixed gender facility providing care predominately to people over the age of 65 but also caters for younger people over the age of 18.

The inspector notes, “from the observations of the inspector and from speaking with residents, it was evident that residents were supported to have a good quality of life in the centre. The inspector spoke with four residents living in the centre.

“Residents were very positive in their feedback to the inspector and expressed satisfaction about the standard of environmental hygiene and the care provided.

"One resident said she found it difficult to communicate with staff wearing masks but understood the reason for their use.

“There was a relaxed atmosphere within the centre as evidenced by residents moving freely and unrestricted throughout the centre. The inspector noted staff to be responsive and attentive without any delays with attending to residents’ requests and needs.”

There was a dedicated clean utility room for the storage and preparation of medications, clean and sterile supplies such as needles, syringes and dressings.

“However a staff toilet opened directly into the clean utility room. This posed a risk of contamination of equipment and supplied within the clean utility room.”

Overall the general environment and residents’ bedrooms, communal areas and toilets, bathrooms inspected appeared visibly clean with few exceptions. For example, the sluice room required a deep clean. “This was done during the inspection.”

The provider generally met the requirements of the National Standards for infection prevention and control in community services, however further action was required to be fully compliant.

“Overall, the inspector was assured that residents living in the centre enjoyed a good quality of life,” the inspector added.