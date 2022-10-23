Maldron hotel launches Jazz lineup of Cork favourites 

THE Maldron Hotel on the South Mall Quay has officially launched its Cork Jazz Festival Line-up, which includes Billie Crosbie and Joe Mac as well as afternoon jazz street parties for families.

The always highly anticipated Guinness Cork Jazz Festival returns for its 44th year at the end of this month, from Friday 29 October to Monday 31 October, with live music events taking place across the city.

The Maldron’s Jazz Festival lineup kicks off at 9pm on Friday 28 October with Cork City Jazz Band and Joe Mac.

Joe Mac and the Cork City Jazz Band are also playing from 9pm on Saturday and Sunday night.

During the day on both Saturday and Sunday, the Billie Crosbie Quartet will be performing between 1:30pm and 3:30pm, followed by Mood Indigo from 6pm to 8pm.

All events in the Maldron hotel’s Jazz line-up are free of charge, and there will be a selection of snacks served throughout the day.

General Manager of the Maldron, Robert McCarthy, said that they are welcoming “Cork favourites” Billy Crosbie and Joe Mac to their Dixieland Jazz Club, as well as events at their new outdoor dining venue on Beasley Street.

New outdoor area

“This year we also have included a family theme with a street party on Beasley Street, our new outdoor dining venue.

"The street party will have food stalls and jazz music in the afternoon which is the perfect location for families to enjoy the weekend."

The hotel has invested €80,000 to bringing its Beasley Street al fresco dining offering to life, alongside Cork City Council who contributed €120,000 through Failte Ireland’s Outdoor Dining Scheme.

The investment has helped transform Beasley Street into a haven for outdoor diners and social butterflies, come rain or shine, with the introduction of parasols, awnings, giant umbrellas, windbreaks, heaters, festoon lighting and planters.

The street has also been resurfaced with original cobblestones.