Sanctuary Runners to expand footprint following funding allocation

SOLIDARITY through sport movement, the Sanctuary Runners is set to expand its footprint following a funding allocation from the Ireland for Ukraine Fund.

The funding will kick start the movement’s ‘Side-By-Side’ programme which aims to create 50 new Sanctuary Runner groups in towns and communities across Ireland over the next two years to help bring all, including Ukrainian people, together with those in the host community.

“We have seen through our work since 2018 how running, jogging and walking together can be such a powerful tool towards social inclusion and community integration.

“For those coming from Ukraine it’s so vital they have a way to meet people locally and vice versa in a relaxed way. This is about solidarity rather than charity.

“And our groups are open to all no matter one’s nationality, legal status, religion, culture, gender or sexual orientation,” explained Graham Clifford, CEO and Founder of the Sanctuary Runners.

The ‘Side-By-Side’ programme will be launched separately in the coming weeks.

“We are so grateful to the Community Foundation, the #IrelandForUkraine fund and other funders who are making this initiative possible.

“Together we will create a blue wave of positivity, friendship and respect in communities across Ireland – one step at a time,”

Mr Clifford added.

Ireland for Ukraine is a joint fundraising campaign from a selection of Ireland’s media organisations with all proceeds being divided to assist those working with people from Ukraine most affected by the conflict.

The campaign has rallied support from local clubs, schools and communities, along with significant support from Government.

The awareness generated by the campaign has provided a total of €7m in support both in direct donations and from donors to The Community Foundation for Ireland, which is managing the fund on behalf of the media partners and the Government.

Read More Cork company builds fifth pilot boat for P&O

The fund is supported by a €5m donation from Government provided through the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Across Ireland over 100 projects are receiving grants with funding also allocated to international agencies such as UNICEF, The Irish Red Cross, Concern and Trócaire.

The grants awarded here at home range from €5,000 to local groups set up to welcome Ukrainian people into Irish communities through to €100,000 to networks of charities and organisations who are uniting to deliver a more effective response.

In Cork, a total of 11 groups have been allocated funding.

Along with Sanctuary Runners these include The Greater Chernobyl Cause, for the continued provision of aid to Ukrainian supported services in addition to recruiting a Ukrainian national to meet the demands and needs of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland; Together-Razem Centre to establish a phone/chat support service run by qualified Ukrainian volunteers to provide emotional, mental health and psycho-social support to Ukrainian refugees living in Ireland and Nasc, the Cork-based Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre, which has been allocated funding to provide trauma informed English language classes to Ukrainian refugee women.