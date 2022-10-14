Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 15:08

Quiet Lights Festival to shine a light on talent across Cork City

Festival director Jonathan Pearson said it was good to be back to a full festival after Covid restrictions had curtailed last year’s events
Quiet Lights Festival to shine a light on talent across Cork City

Martin Hayes, virtuoso fiddler from East Clare, who is one of the featured acts in the Quiet Lights festival, which returns to Cork city from thursday 24 to Sunday 27 November. Picture: Joe Chapman

Donal O’Keeffe

Quiet Lights, the winter festival with a big heart, returns at the end of November to venues across Cork City.

The festival aims to shine a light on the new wave of Irish and international folk, traditional, and experimental talent that are quietly forging new paths, recollecting old tales, and creating new stories.

Festival director Jonathan Pearson said it was good to be back to a full festival after Covid restrictions had curtailed last year’s events.

“We’d like to welcome everyone back into some of Cork’s venues to witness the amazing musicians that we have coming to our little festival this year,” Mr Pearson said.

“We’re very proud of our line-up showcasing some of Ireland’s most exciting artists, as well as some international artists joining us from the US and Canada.” Highlights this year include Martin Hayes and John Francis Flynn, presented with festival partners Live at St. Luke’s.

There will be a free lunchtime concert at UCC in association with FUAIM, curated by Raelach Records label founder Jack Talty, on the Friday of the festival.

Quiet Lights will welcome artists Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Aoife Nessa Frances, who both have new albums on the way.

The programme also features international artists such as Ora Cogan from Canada and Cinder Well from the US.

Máire Carroll performs a concert of Philip Glass’ Etudes on the Triskel’s Steinway piano as the festival’s opening show this year.

SlapBang (Lina Andonovska and Matthew Jacobson) and Cúar (Neil Ó Loclainn) will bring some experimental brilliance to plugd records, as well as The Bonk and Rachael Lavelle who are coming to town.

Another highlight will be Myles O’Reilly’s Ambient Pharmacy at St Peter’s, where Myles and his fellow artists Simon O’Reilly and Gareth Quinn Redmond will create a three-hour soundbath that people can wander in and out of as they wish on the Sunday.

The full line-up will be announced soon.

Read More

Three new vibrant murals unveiled in Cork city as Ardú street art project makes a return 

More in this section

Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing man missing from Monkstown area Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing man missing from Monkstown area
Creation of 140 new jobs as GE Healthcare opens new manufacturing line at Cork facility Creation of 140 new jobs as GE Healthcare opens new manufacturing line at Cork facility
Cork public urged to stop putting gunk in drains with condoms, plastic bags and wet wipes clogging water systems Cork public urged to stop putting gunk in drains with condoms, plastic bags and wet wipes clogging water systems
cork artscork festivals#music
<p>Pictured is Neidín Dalton with her twin boys Tommy and Tony wearing purple and yellow for Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) awareness day. </p>

Landmarks in Cork and across the globe to light up for Developmental Language Disorder awareness day

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"
"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more