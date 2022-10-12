‘This is about growing, expanding Defence Forces’: €4m boost for Collins Barracks 

Defence Minister Simon Coveney said that Cork plays a “very big part” in the Government’s five-year Defence Forces infrastructure development plan, with the new accommodation block in Collins Barracks the latest in a string of “quite significant” investments in Cork’s naval and army hubs.
“Collins Barracks is one of the biggest facilities in the country,” said Mr Coveney.
Budget 2023 saw the highest ever capital investment in the Defence Forces in the history of the State, with an allocation of €1.174bn in funding.
Mr Coveney said that the funding has facilitated expansion, growth, and investment, “which means, I hope, more people joining the Defence Forces and more people willing to commit to a career in uniform”.
"I think this signal of improving the workplace for our Defence Forces… sends a very clear signal as to the priority that Government now attaches to investing in our defence infrastructure.”