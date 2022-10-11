People are encouraged to get vaccinated ahead of winter flu season

A PROFESSOR of Epidemiology in the School of Public Health at University College Cork (UCC) has encouraged people to take protective measures this winter and get vaccinated.

Public Health specialist Professor Patricia Kearney said that there has been “quite a bit of discussion of the idea of a twindemic, both flu and Covid-19” this winter.

Emphasising that we are heading into “a winter of uncertainty”, she said there is an opportunity to take positive action and to “do something that can protect yourself and others”.

“The HSE has launched the Winter Flu Vaccine campaign and the flu vaccine is now available as well as the Covid booster.

“The key point is that people can go to their GP or their pharmacy and potentially get a two-for-one as you can get both the flu vaccine and the Covid vaccine at the same appointment.

“In terms of the flu vaccine, it’s important for people to know it is free for people aged 65 and over, they’re the people considered at higher risk.

“Also, for people who are younger but have particular chronic conditions, those individuals can also get the vaccine and it is also available for children as well between the ages of two and 17.

“As well as that we have the Covid booster which is available to the people who meet the eligibility for that.”

She said that those who received a booster four months ago or more, for example, those who received a vaccine in June, are now eligible, as are those who were infected with the virus four months ago or more.

“That’s what we are recommending and to try and do it now before the flu season hits.” She said that there is a narrative that “Covid is only like the flu” but that both Covid-19 and the flu are serious illnesses.

“We think that on average about 500 deaths are associated with the flu season in Ireland so it’s important that we take the preventive actions that are available to us.”

She said that an increase in patients admitted to hospital is expected coming into flu season but that “the hospital system is putting the plans in place” for this increase in activity.

“One of the groups who are also eligible for the flu vaccine are healthcare workers because we know they are at much higher risk of getting the flu than the population in general and then of course they want to protect patients and the people they are caring for.” Prof Kearney also urged people who may feel sick to stay at home until they are well again.

“You need to wait until symptoms have passed. It’s about balancing the risks and the benefits so if you’re going to a crowded indoor setting there’s going to be a greater risk than in smaller groups.

“So, depending on your circumstances you’re going to want to weigh those things up and take the measures that you know can be done,” she said, such as mask-wearing or limiting numbers of contacts.

“There are measures we can take to manage risks,” she said