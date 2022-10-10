Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 19:33

Local area teams to reconvene to help vulnerable in Cork this winter

Adrienne Rodgers, the council’s director of community, culture and placemaking, explained that the Community Response Forum has continued to meet throughout 2022 “as an inter-agency forum focused on the support needs of the most vulnerable families and individuals in our city, and has been meeting fortnightly since March”.
Local area teams to reconvene to help vulnerable in Cork this winter

The CRF proved a lifeline during the pandemic ensuring that vulnerable people or those living alone could access vital grocery, medicine, and fuel deliveries and social care supports.

Amy Nolan

SIXTEEN local area teams that formed part of Cork City Council’s Community Response Forum (CRF) during the Covid-19 pandemic are being reconvened to “proactively reach out and co-ordinate responses to the most vulnerable people at local level” this winter.

The CRF proved a lifeline during the pandemic ensuring that vulnerable people or those living alone could access vital grocery, medicine, and fuel deliveries and social care supports.

After the pandemic, the forum extended its remit and began to support displaced Ukrainians relocating to Cork City.

Ahead of Monday night’s meeting of Cork City Council, Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent submitted a question asking if the council could report on the current work of the CRF and how it could assist members of the public going into the winter months.

In a written response to the question, Adrienne Rodgers, the council’s director of community, culture and placemaking, explained that the CRF has continued to meet throughout 2022.

“The needs of vulnerable members of the public in the coming winter has been raised by forum members over the past two meetings and in response the forum has convened a meeting of the Food Distribution Task Group, established during Covid to co-ordinate the responses of the relevant charities and agencies to food needs,” she continued.

Key members of this task group, Ms Rodgers said, include St Vincent de Paul, Penny Dinners, Feed Cork, Foodcloud, Meals on Wheels, and agencies including HSE, Cork City Council, Tusla, Cork ETB, Cork City Partnership, and An Garda Síochána.

“As these members are best placed to play a key role, the group will be asked to add fuel poverty to their remit and to exchange current responses and identified additional needs, to prepare for a co-ordinated effort in winter 2022-2023.

“In addition, the 16 area-based teams combining local groups, community representatives and supports, working closely with statutory agency representatives, is being reconvened to proactively reach out and co-ordinate responses to the most vulnerable people at local level.

“The Community Response Forum and area response teams retains a flexible and focussed approach to co-ordinate efforts, to ensure that: Duplication is avoided, good practice by local partners is supported and built upon, and organisations add value to each other’s efforts,” Ms Rodgers continued.

More in this section

Cork business closes its doors due to rising cost of living Cork business closes its doors due to rising cost of living
Cork county councillors consider legal advice over planning intervention by regulator Cork county councillors consider legal advice over planning intervention by regulator
Man who shouted abuse at elderly motorist in Cork city given suspended sentence Man who shouted abuse at elderly motorist in Cork city given suspended sentence
#covid-19coronavirus
<p>Commenting on the Closure Orders served in September, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said that a lack of pest control procedures is unacceptable. Stock image. </p>

Cork takeaway ordered to close for a time following regulation breaches including 'very large fly infestation' 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more