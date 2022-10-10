More than 2,000 submissions made on controversial BusConnects Cork proposals; NTA says feedback will be listened to

A spokesperson for the NTA said the organisation will go through all the submissions received, and that they “will be reflected in the revised plans”.
“We went through a similar process for corridors in Dublin, plans for which were substantially changed arising from feedback we received from local communities,” the spokesperson continued.
Approximately 2,300 submissions were made during the initial phase of public consultation, which ended last week.
Elements of the current proposals, including the potential acquisition of land, the removal of on-street parking, and the removal of trees have proved highly controversial.
Ahead of tonight’s Cork City Council meeting, Fianna Fáil councillors have tabled a motion calling for the current NTA plans to be rejected.
The motion also calls for better communication from the NTA, more consultation, and a permanent NTA office in Cork City.
“That partnership and dialogue needs to seriously improve if the epic parts of the project are going to get across the line. The top-down manner of consultation is very present,” he said.
He described the level of proposed tree felling under the current plans as “environmental vandalism” and expressed particular concern in relation to the proposal to build a bridge over Ballybrack Woods.
In the city’s South-Central ward, Green Party councillor Dan Boyle said he supports “the intent behind the BusConnects proposals”, but warned that “substantial changes” will need to be made in the updated design to “encourage public buy-in into the necessary changes”.
“The public events that have occurred have been good experiences but to reach their full potential only substantial changes in the next draft will encourage public buy-in into the necessary changes,” he continued.
Meanwhile, former Lord Mayor of Cork, Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher has expressed concerns over the emerging preferred route for the sustainable transport corridor connecting Ballincollig to the city centre.
“It will seriously discommode elderly regarding access to three pharmacies and two medical surgeries and two opticians on the main street but to use one example,” he said.
In a lengthy submission on the proposals relating to the city’s North-East ward, Green Party councillor Oliver Moran said he wished to give his “broad support” for the proposed STCs.