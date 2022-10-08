Large Midleton housing plan appealed to An Bord Pleanála

A COUNTY Council decision granting the go-ahead for 284 residential units near Midleton in east Cork, has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

EMR Projects Ltd has applied for permission to develop a mixed-use scheme comprising 284 residential units, a childcare facility, a retail unit, café, medical clinic, and office units, on a 6.7 hectare site on existing greenfield lands at Knockgriffin (Imokilly) and Water Rock, Midleton. The plans were lodged on December 3, 2021.

The residential units are planned to contain 214 apartment/duplex units comprised of 138 one-bedroom units, 64 two-bedroom units, 12 three-bedroom units, and 70 houses comprising 13 two-bedroom dwellings, 53 three-bedroom dwellings, and four four-bedroom dwellings.

The application site is bounded by existing fields in agricultural use to the north, the Nordic Enterprise Park to the east, the Cork to Midleton rail line to the south and two dwelling houses to the west accessed via Castle Rock Avenue.

The development is proposed to start with the demolition and removal of existing derelict buildings.

The total floorspace of the development is 38,945sqm of which 31,420 sqm is residential and 7,525 sqm is non-residential.

Block A is planned to be a five-storey apartment building consisting of 14 apartment units comprising six one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units.

Block B is planned to consist of a five-storey apartment building consisting of 14 apartment units made up of six one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units, private balconies, communal open space at ground floor level, 16 car parking spaces, three visitor car parking spaces, and 22 secure and covered cycle parking spaces. Block C is planned to be a six-storey apartment building.

Cork County Council granted conditional permission on September 13 this year. The conditional planning was appealed to An Bord Pleanála on September 28. The case is due to be decided by February 9, 2023.