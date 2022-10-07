New store to open on Patrick Street this month creating up to 10 jobs

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 11:39

Footwear and accessories retailer Dune London is expected to open a new store on Patrick St later this month, creating up to 10 new jobs.

Amy Nolan

The new store will be located at No 38 Patrick St, at the former Vision Express premises.

A spokesperson for Dune London said work is ongoing to get the new store ready for the opening which has been slated for later this month.

“Our construction teams are now onsite and we have plans to open at the end of this month.

“The new store will stock the latest Dune London ladies, accessories and men’s autumn/winter collections.

“The Cork store will create up to 10 jobs,” they said.

The spokesperson said the new positions in Cork are in addition to the five jobs created at Dune London’s concession within Brown Thomas Galway which opened last month and a further five jobs generated within Brown Thomas Limerick earlier this year.

