Patrick Street 'not reaching potential,' main street dereliction 'disheartening'

Cork Business Association (CBA) president Kevin Herlihy said that, while new tenants and developments are welcome, the street is yet to live up to its true potential.
He was speaking about the rejuvenation of Cork City centre which is seeing the introduction of retail stores such as The North Face, which sells outdoor clothing and accessories, and shoe and accessories franchise Dune London.
Luxury apartments at two sites including the old Finn’s Corner sports store are also expected to breathe new life into the surrounding area.
However, Mr Herlihy, of Herlihy Centra Group, said the vacant properties still visible there are disheartening for the local business community, and “serve as a reminder of what still needs to be done”.
“We are concerned about the pace of development that is happening,” he said.