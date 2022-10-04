Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 13:35

New Cork cocktail bar set to shake things up

Located on Bridge Street, the Latin-inspired bar and restaurant opened this week.
Andy Ferreira, Co-Owner and Oisin Wolfe, Bar Manager, Paladar, Cork. Picture: Miki Barlok

Elaine Whelan

Cork’s newest cocktail bar, Paladar, is set to shake things up.

Open seven days a week, Paladar is the second premises from the team behind Cask, the multi-award-winning cocktail bar and restaurant on Cork’s MacCurtain Street that's known for its seasonal-led cocktail and food menus.

Paladar’s co-owner Andy Ferreira is excited to bring something new to Cork: “Why not bring Latin America to Cork? That’s my question. The food and drink culture there is incredible. A lot of the world’s classic cocktails come from that side of the world.

“Margaritas, daquiris, we’re very familiar with the drinks but maybe not that familiar with the food. It’s a very vibrant and exciting part of the world. It’s a food culture that’s really exploding at the moment,” he added.

The food menu consists of small plates from the Caribbean Islands, Central and South America, with sample dishes including: Cured mackerel with raspberry aguachile and green apple; deep-fried beef empanadas; and monkfish with moqueca sauce, seasonal vegetables, coriander and biquinho chilli.

Speaking on the food, Mr Ferreira said: “It's our interpretation of Latin American food. We have a couple of really amazing chefs on board in the kitchen who have a lot of experience.

“Paladar is an homage to Latin American culture. The vibrance and energy found there is so infectious and it’s epitomised in their food and drink. In Cuba, a Paladar is a small, family-run restaurant which offers a unique insight into Cuban hospitality; the name comes from the Spanish word for palate. 

"Our goal is to present an ever-evolving cocktail and food menu, letting seasonality and availability guide us along that path,” he explained.

As with Latin American culture, music will play an integral part at Paladar with DJs taking to the decks at weekends, with plans to include live Latin jazz performances.

Located at 6 Bridge Street, Cork City, Paladar also features art and sculpture from renowned Latin American and Irish artists, including a spectacular glass installation by Glanmire-based Eoin Turner Studio, with plants from Cork Rooftop Farm.

Paladar is open from Monday - Friday from 12 noon til late and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am with brunch served at weekends.

Paladar is an over 18s venue. Walk-ins are welcome or you can book online at https://paladar.ie/

