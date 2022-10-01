Graham Norton spills beans on secret West Cork wedding 

Graham Norton has spilled the beans on his top secret West Cork wedding this summer, and how he moved away from his home county almost 40 years ago to shake his reputation as “some grubby git from Cork”.

Appearing on the Late Late Show on Friday night, the Cork native who has conquered British television said that when choosing where to get married to his partner Jonothan McCleod, “West Cork was the obvious place to be”.

Graham Norton said that it was “lovely” to bring everyone to West Cork for the 120-person private affair, especially so that his mother who finds it hard to travel could be part of the day.

“In the end when you get married it is for yourselves, but it’s also for family and for friends and all those things… I wanted my mum to be a part of it so West Cork was the obvious place to be,” he said.

While the marriage celebrations in Bantry this summer were largely kept on the down low, Norton said the rumour mill did turn out some interesting theories about big names that were in attendance.

“Elton John was sighted in The Tin Pub near my house – I’d hate to be the person who was mistaken for Elton John,” laughed Mr Norton.

“There was a rumour that Lady Gaga was coming to town… My favourite one was that in Supervalu in Bantry, someone spotted Adele ‘without makeup’ (which is essentially every woman in Supervalu in Bantry!),” he joked.

The TV and radio personality shared that he used to hate the feeling in his West Cork home that everyone knew everything about him.

“When you’re growing up and everyone knows you and knows everything about you, it’s a horrible feeling, I hated it as a kid, and I ran away, I couldn’t get out of here fast enough,” he said.

Norton said that he would dread being recognised in the UK by an Irish person at a party.

“I knew they knew me.. they knew what Wanderly Wagon was and that was bad. I felt seen in a way, because I was trying to reinvent myself as a kind of sophisticative around town and they knew that I was just some grubby git from Cork,” he said.

“Then as you get older that’s a lovely thing, and actually you want to bump into people who know what Wanderly Wagon is. So getting back to West Cork, I relax there in a way I don’t anywhere else,” he added.

Norton has also embraced West Cork in his writing, as his four novels are all set against backdrops inspired by where he grew up. His latest book, 'Forever Home' was released on 29 September, and Norton says it "both the funniest and the darkest story [he has] tackled so far".

The celebrity host now spends much of his summers in his home in West Cork, as filming for BBC’s ‘The Graham Norton Show’ takes a break. He is able to broadcast his weekend radio show with Virgin Media from C103’s studios in Bandon.

“I can’t tell you how convenient it is… When the telly stops I can head straight to Ireland, but I don’t have to stop the radio, I just head off to Bandon and I do that, and afterwards I pop up and see my mother and it’s all lovely,” he said.