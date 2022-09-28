Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 20:10

Budget 2023: Irish Cancer Society welcomes 'momentous' announcement on inpatient charge removal

Abolishing all inpatient hospital charges from next April was one of several key healthcare initiatives unveiled in Budget 2023
THE Irish Cancer Society has described the abolition of hospital charges which were announced in Tuesday’s budget as “momentous”, calling the move something that will help patients financially at a tough time.

Abolishing all inpatient hospital charges from next April was one of several key healthcare initiatives unveiled in Budget 2023. Before the abolition of the inpatient hospital charges each time a patient without a medical card attends the hospital for treatment, they are currently charged €80 per visit, up to an annual cap of €800.

Irish Cancer Society Director of Advocacy Rachel Morrogh said: “After many years of campaigning to reduce the costs carried by cancer patients, the Irish Cancer Society welcomes the momentous announcement that hospital in-patient charges are to be abolished. 

"This will come as a huge relief to patients who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Ms Morrogh said this decision will mean an end to debt collectors hounding cancer patients if they fail to pay within 47 days.

“This cruel practice has caused great distress to patients and their families. We are relieved that it will stop when the hospital charges go. This is another reason why legislation to end hospital charges must be prioritised.

“The Irish Cancer Society is pleased that the National Cancer Strategy has been funded for the third successive year and that money has been made available to reduce waiting times. 

"We will stay engaged with patients and clinicians over the winter period to monitor this and to ensure the funding is making a measurable difference,” she added.

