Iconic 'Echooooo' calling transformed into house tune

For decades the sound of The Echo call has been a tradition that the people of Cork have grown to love and now 'the youth' of Cork will have the chance to move to the musical notes of the iconic calling.

David Hogan, or the ‘Echo boy’ as he is affectionately known, has been selling copies of the Evening Echo and the Irish Examiner on the streets of the city for 44 years and Aaron O'Sullivan has turned Dave's dulcet tones into a house track.

Dave’s voice, calling those around to purchase The Echo newspaper, has become a landmark of the city.

Now, the beloved Echo call has been given a fresh new sound, a modern twist on the tradition, thanks to Artist, Aaron O’Sullivan who shared on TikTok his remixed version of the sound.

In the video, O’Sullivan says: "I presume everyone in Cork is aware of the legend that is the Echo man outside the GPO.”

“Well, I hope he doesn’t mind but I recorded him today, a little sample, and I made a house tune out of it. Let me know what you think,” he continued.

The artist then went on to sample his house version of the beloved Echo boy.

At the time of writing, the clip on the video-sharing app has surpassed 24,400 views 1,873 likes and 106 shares.

Comments on the video include: “I love this, as a Cork person,” and “banging tune kid, it's pure Cork.”

Speaking to The Echo about why he chose to make the song, Aaron O’ Sullivan said: “I was actually just sitting outside the GPO with a friend, just eating a sandwich, we were talking about producer Fred Again and how he takes samples of well-known sounds and puts them in his work”

“I think the people of Cork really resonated with it. It’s just one of those iconic things. That Echo sound seems to be something that everyone is really familiar with in Cork.”

The creator revealed he has almost perfected a longer version of the song as many online have been requesting to hear a full version.

He hopes to release the full Echo song in the next three weeks.