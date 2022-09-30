€700k of herbal cannabis seized and man arrested in 'intelligence-led' Garda and Revenue operation

HERBAL CANNABIS worth an estimated €700,000 has been seized in the southern region as part of a joint intelligence-led operation carried out by Gardaí and Revenue.

On Thursday, September 29, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau along with Revenue Commissioners Customs Service and the Cork Divisional Drugs unit seized 35kgs of herbal cannabis as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in the southern region.

Customs officers seized the herbal cannabis which has an estimated value of €700,000.

As part of the operation, a 49-year-old male was arrested at the scene and he is presently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Togher Garda Station.

Gardaí have said, investigations are continuing.