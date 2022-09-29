Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 09:00

Cork comedian Ryan on nationwide tour

Comedian Andrew Ryan and host of 'Cork in the North' podcast is preparing to travel to venues across Ireland in November.
Sarah Horgan

A CORK man is on a mission to make Ireland laugh as he brings his stand-up tour to venues across Ireland.

The entertainer has an impressive track record appearing on TV shows including BBC3’s Russell Howard’s Good News, Best of the Edinburgh Festival Live on BBC3 and The Blame Game on BBC 1. He is also recognisable from Live at The Comedy Store for Comedy Central and his rebel charm also landed him a gig as one of the hosts of stand-up show “Live at The Empire” on UTV.

Andrew’s new show ‘Yes, I just said that’ sees him open up about his new life in Belfast, stacking shelves during the pandemic and his inability to hold down relationships, among other anecdotes. Cork dates will include the Everyman Theatre and on Saturday, November 5 and De Barra’s in Clonakilty on Friday, November 24.

Tickets are on sale for various legs of the tour in local venues across Ireland.

To see full details of tour dates visit www.andrewryancomedy.com.

