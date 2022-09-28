Glowing report for Fermoy Hospital after Hiqa inspection

FERMOY Community Hospital has received a glowing report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) following a recent inspection.

Hiqa carried out a one-day unannounced inspection of the hospital on June 23 this year. The hospital, originally built in the 1800s as a workhouse and which has been a community hospital since the 1990s, is on the Tallow road on the outskirts of Fermoy.

It was deemed compliant in all 23 categories of care, quality, safety, capacity, and capability. The centre will accommodate 72 residents when the current renovations are completed. There were 41 residents present on the day of inspection.

“From what residents said and from what inspectors observed, it was clear that residents were treated with patience and kindness in Fermoy Community Hospital and that their rights were respected,” states the report.

Residents told inspectors that they were satisfied with the care and service provided. The person in charge was described by staff and residents as ‘’very good’’ and she was seen to be well known to residents and relatives. Efforts had been made over the years to improve the lived experience of residents in the designated centre, thereby creating a “less institutional, more homely environment overall”. This work was continuing with the ongoing refurbishment and extension of the two remaining units, Cuisle and Dochas.

Inspectors observed that the work already undertaken was finished to a high standard.

“Residents’ bedrooms were seen to be decorated in a personalised manner where space allowed, with personal items, photographs and flowers on display. One resident spoken with said that he felt safe in the centre and said he had all the care he required.”

Throughout the day inspectors observed that staff maintained a calm environment when attending to residents’ needs. Residents’ independence was seen to be encouraged, for example encouraging residents to mobilise, eat and drink according to their ability.

“The management team had been proactive in responding to a number of findings on previous inspections, particularly in relation to the required renovations, fire safety issues and the reduction in resident numbers until the works were completed.

“The roster and staffing on the day of inspection indicated that there were sufficient staff on duty to meet the needs of residents. Residents and relatives spoken with were complimentary about staff and the management team.”