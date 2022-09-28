'Too little too late?' Cork reacts to €11bn Budget for 2023

BILLED as a budget that will put more money in people’s pockets, Budget 2023 was announced yesterday at Government Buildings.
Among the measures are a €12 increase to weekly social welfare rates; the abolition of all inpatient hospital charges; electricity credits of €600 to be paid in three instalments of €200; and the raising of the higher income tax threshold to €40,000.
Budget 2023 has been described by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as a “cost-of-living budget focused on helping individuals, families, and businesses to deal with rising prices”.
However, Cork Penny Dinners’ Caitríona Twomey warned that these and other Budget 2023 measures do not go far enough.
“It might have looked like a give-away budget, but I don’t know if it will end up in anybody’s pocket because, at the end of the day, people still have all these huge bills to pay and the price of everything is still increasing,” she said.