Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 10:12

Get the wet gear out: Met Éireann predicts rain for Cork

Tonight, the rain will gradually clear away and the wind will ease off although temperatures will drop a bit between 5 and 10 degrees.
Get the wet gear out: Met Éireann predicts rain for Cork

Tuesday will consist of regular outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will get heavier as the day progresses. The wind will also increase, becoming strong and gusty with temperatures sitting around 11 to 15 degrees. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

The wet weather looks set to continue in Cork, as Met Éireann predicts damp dreary days ahead.

Tuesday will consist of regular outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will get heavier as the day progresses. The wind will also increase, becoming strong and gusty with temperatures sitting around 11 to 15 degrees.

Tonight, the rain will gradually clear away and the wind will ease off although temperatures will drop a bit between 5 and 10 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly dry with sunny spells and isolated light showers and highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light north to northwest wind.

Friday will be wet and breezy with rain getting heavy at times.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with a fresh and gusty southerly wind, veering westerly after the rain.

On Friday night the weather will ease off becoming mostly dry with clear spells and isolated showers. Cloud will increase overnight and rain will develop in the west and southwest towards morning. The lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees with a moderate southwest to west wind.

Looking ahead to the weekend, rain is forecast for most areas on Saturday morning and afternoon but it will become drier in the evening. This will be followed by sunshine and showers on Sunday. Temperatures at the weekend are expected to reach 13 to 17 degrees.

Read More

Ballycotton Comedy Festival kicks off this Thursday

More in this section

Garda stock Number of fraud and theft incidents increasing in Southern region
New state-of-the-art fire station officially opened in Cork town New state-of-the-art fire station officially opened in Cork town
Man with bolt-cutters threatened another man in city centre shop Man with bolt-cutters threatened another man in city centre shop
<p>“We’ve seen a significant rise this year in the number of people experiencing homelessness – here in Cork and nationwide,” campaigns and communications manager with Cork Simon, Paul Sheehan, said. Pic: Larry Cummins.</p>

Cork Simon Community calls for 'decisive action' on vacant homes in Budget 2023

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more