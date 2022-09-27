Get the wet gear out: Met Éireann predicts rain for Cork

The wet weather looks set to continue in Cork, as Met Éireann predicts damp dreary days ahead.

Tuesday will consist of regular outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will get heavier as the day progresses. The wind will also increase, becoming strong and gusty with temperatures sitting around 11 to 15 degrees.

Tonight, the rain will gradually clear away and the wind will ease off although temperatures will drop a bit between 5 and 10 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly dry with sunny spells and isolated light showers and highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light north to northwest wind.

Friday will be wet and breezy with rain getting heavy at times.

Outbreaks of rain & drizzle will extend across Connacht, Munster & parts of Leinster this morning & will turn a bit heavier in the afternoon🌧️



Drier in the northeast with scattered showers & occasional sunny periods🌦️



Breezy with a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind🌬️ pic.twitter.com/vc78o9qtpX — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 27, 2022

Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with a fresh and gusty southerly wind, veering westerly after the rain.

On Friday night the weather will ease off becoming mostly dry with clear spells and isolated showers. Cloud will increase overnight and rain will develop in the west and southwest towards morning. The lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees with a moderate southwest to west wind.

Looking ahead to the weekend, rain is forecast for most areas on Saturday morning and afternoon but it will become drier in the evening. This will be followed by sunshine and showers on Sunday. Temperatures at the weekend are expected to reach 13 to 17 degrees.