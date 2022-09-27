Ballycotton Comedy Festival kicks off this Thursday

THE Ballycotton Comedy Festival returns this year with a host of great acts including Blindboy, Deirdre O'Kane and Andrew Maxwell.

The festival will be held from Thursday, September 29 until Sunday, October 2. Shows will be hosted in either of the Ballycotton venues of Sea Church or the Blackbird.

The comedy festival features a sold-out show from the Blindboy Podcast. Blindboy, part of the Rubberbandits, hosts the eclectic podcast containing short fiction, interviews and comedy.

Some of this year's talented line-up includes Deirdre O’Kane who will perform alongside Chris Kent and Stephen Mullen.

Fresh from rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Andrew Maxwell, will perform on Saturday October 1 with his brand-new show Krakatoa.

Sea Church Ballycotton

Manager of Sea Church, John Kidney said “We have some hilarious acts again this year with 19 acts over the three days performing in the Blackbird and in Sea Church. There is something for everyone.”

Other names appearing include Fred Cooke and other Irish acts such as Laura Lexx, Joe Downing, Mickey Bartlett, and Adam Burke.

You can find the dates to see any of these acts at www.ballycotton events.ie or online.