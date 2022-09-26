Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 20:55

Man with bolt-cutters threatened another man in city centre shop

The sergeant said Garda Jan Haandrikman responded to a call to the scene that night and it was established that Calvin Stack had walked into the shop carrying the bolt-cutters. He threatened another man who was present at the time.
Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred at 9.30pm on July 5 2020 at Centra on Grand Parade.

Liam Heylin

A young man armed with a bolt-cutters walked into a city centre store and threatened another man with it before getting into a car parked outside and driving away.

26-year-old Calvin Stack of Palmbury, Togher, Cork, pleaded guilty to production of the weapon to cause injury during the incident when he appeared before Cork District Court.

The defendant then left Centra and got into a car parked outside and drove away from the scene.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said, 

“The one saving grace is that this was two years ago and there has been nothing else since.” 

He also stressed that although the defendant carried this implement there was no physical altercation with anyone.

Sgt Davis said the shop was busy with other customers at the time of the incident over two years ago.

The defendant’s previous convictions were mainly for public order and Road Traffic Act offences.

Mr Burke said that as for the disagreement with the other man who was present in the shop that evening, Calvin Stack shook hands with him the following day.

Judge Colm Roberts asked what was behind the incident on the evening. Mr Burke said of the accused, “He is on medication and has ADHD and other behavioural issues. 

"There was a dispute with his friend and there is a suggestion that this other person might have had some item in his possession as well.

Judge Roberts said, “I am going to put him on a probation bond for one year.”

cork court
