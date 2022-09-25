Local representatives call for urgent action on site of former Cork convent following latest blaze

LOCALS are calling for urgent action following yet another blaze at the site of the Good Shepherd Convent.

A 75-foot aerial platform was deployed by Cork City Fire Brigade in response to the incident at Sunday’s Well which occurred in the early hours of this morning. A backup water tanker, obtained from Mallow Station, was also utilised to control the blaze. The scene was attended by a sub-station crew in addition to a crew from the main station. Some 20 firefighters fought the blaze with 12 remaining on-site to ensure the safety of the building this afternoon.

It comes four years after Developers Moneda were granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála following a proposal to build 234 apartments at the site.

Gardaí are currently investigating the incident. However, a number of TDs and councillors stressed that the site needs to be secured to protect those living nearby from potential tragedy.

DAMAGE

While it is understood there was substantial damage to the roof of the building, Sinn Féin TD, Thomas Gould said it was lucky the blaze didn’t end in deaths or serious injury.

Fire crews from Anglesea Street tending the ruins of the former Good Shepherd Convent in Sunday's Well in Cork, some 12 hours after a fire broke out in the former Magdalene laundry, mother and baby home and orphanage. Picture: Donal O'Keeffe.

“This is a disgrace,” he told The Echo. “There have been half a dozen fires here but three major ones. It is only a matter of time before this ends in tragedy. The landlords should be taken to court for allowing this to happen. Firefighters are having to go up there and put their lives at risk because these speculators are sitting on properties. Cork City Council has to act.”

He warned that lives are being put at risk.

“This is blaggarding of the highest order. Buildings are being allowed to crumble in the middle of a housing crisis. What is needed is a compulsory purchase order for the immediate purchase of this building. Lives are being put in jeopardy-particularly the lives of firefighters. If a tragedy occurs, then the outrage will have come too late”

Meanwhile, local councillor Kenneth Collins also raised a number of concerns.

“There is a duty of care here where the owners are concerned to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Cllr Collins said. “All it will take is the wind blowing the wrong way one night for a spark to reach a nearby property. There is also the historical element. We would like to keep the facade of the building but it looks like that could be lost.”

Crews from Cork Fire Brigade battle a fire at the former Good Shepherd Magdalene Laundry in Sunday's Well, Cork. The blaze is understood to have begun shortly before 4am on Sunday morning. This was at least the third such fire at the derelict premises, which is a listed building. Picture: Donal O'Keeffe

Meanwhile former Lord Mayor and Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald described the development as “disappointing".

“The disruptions have been very upsetting to locals in particular. I’m hoping to meet with the owners of the property to see what measures can be taken to make it safer. Hopefully, they can make it more secure and move on with the development.

"It’s regrettable when you think of the level of resources being utilised by the fire services during these disturbances.”

Sinn Féin Councillor, Mick Nugent expressed concern that the situation is getting out of control.

“It is incumbent on the owners of the property to let the community know their plans,” he said. “If they are not interested then the property should be passed on to someone else. There should be a role for the council to come in and take it over and do something better than what was envisaged by the developer. This is getting out of control and we are calling on the owners of the property to take responsibility.”

Completed in 1881, the building operated as a Magdalene laundry, a mother and baby home, and an orphanage for 103 years.

The Good Shepherd laundry was the home of Little Nellie of Holy God, Cork’s unofficial patron saint. Ellen Organ was five years old when she died in 1908. Her short life was steeped in ill health and extreme religious devotion.