Day two of The Echo’s anonymous financial diary is a college student working part-time outside of their studies. This student works, waiting tables, at a café and restaurant. The college student works approximately 16 hours a week and is commuting to and from college on a daily basis.

Monthly Expenses

Transport: €200.

Rent: €200.

Phone Bill €35.

Subscriptions: €30.

Additional: €100.

An average day of spending

Morning coffee/beverage €2.50.

Snack: €5.

Lunch/Dinner: €12.

Total: Approx €20.

Budget 2023

Are you keeping an eye on the Budget 2023?

I have a rough idea of the aspects that relate to me.

Is there anything you want to see changed for next year in the budget?

It would have been an increase in the minimum wage but that is being implemented, I would also like to see an improvement in the resources available to students who need additional help regarding college fees etc.

What would you like to see kept in the budget from last year?

Although I would like to see an improvement in this I would like for the grants and resources available to students to be kept.

Are you worried about anything in particular?

I am worried about the constantly increasing cost of living for example rent, fuel, food, and even just everyday items.

I fear that the cost of living will be higher than what I can afford/ earn.