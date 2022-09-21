Groceries skyrocketing: Cork retailer says support needed to 'ride the storm' of inflation 

The latest market share data by Kantar shows that grocery price inflation is at the highest level in more than 14 years.
Kevin Herlihy of the Herlihy Centra Group warned that rising energy bills and other climbing expenses will lead to higher costs for both traders and consumers.
The research found the cost of groceries is up by 11% when compared to the same 12-week period last year.
In the four weeks up to September 4, the price of bread, ham, cheese, yoghurt, cereal, and milk rose by 19.5%, making a basket of these staples €2 more expensive.
Mr Herlihy said retailers are seeing constant price increases.
“The prices of dairy products and the meat commodities have increased by anything up to 40%,” he said.
As in other industries, the rise in energy costs is a major concern for retailers.