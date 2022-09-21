Concert inspired by Cork harbour to take place

A group of musicians from diverse backgrounds have come together to create an evening of music inspired by Cork Harbour and its stories, history, and people.

The musicians, called Crosswinds, said that people can expect “an eclectic mix and an interweaving of folk, klezmer, and acoustic music” under a full-moon top-of-the-hill setting at the historic landmark St Matthew’s Church in Templebreedy on Saturday, October 8.

Crosswinds are Ruti Lachs, vocals, piano and accordion, Katrina Emtage, vocals and flutes, and Billy Kennedy, vocals and guitar.

The three are not local but now count themselves as Crosshaven natives.

Ms Lachs, from a Jewish background, is a writer/performer whose musical styles include klezmer, jazz, and folk.

She has written and performed comedic, one-woman musical shows, and plays regularly with the group Fresh Air Collective. She also conducts Jewish Culture tours of Cork City.

Ms Emtage is a virtuoso flautist from Australia. After living in Vienna for a number of years, where she played with various orchestras and ensembles, she moved to Cork and directs the CAFE flute ensemble, as well as composing and arranging for HiFilutin, a flute quartet that gives contemporary tunes their own twist.

Mr Kennedy is a singer/songwriter from Cork City and has recorded and produced many other artists, including Slovenian songstress Branka, and New Zealand folk artist Junior Mike.

He has released four singles in the last two years, including ‘Angels on Patrick Street’, with the Crosshaven Community Choir, and ‘Sea Creatures’, which was included on RTÉ Radio 1’s recommended list.

Tickets for the show at St Matthew’s Church on Saturday, October 8 at 7pm are available at Eventbrite.

Doors open at 6.30pm.