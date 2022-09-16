Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 07:54

Christy Moore gig in aid of Cork Life Centre sold out in minutes

The event, which is a tribute to centre director Don O'Leary, is set to take place in November.
Christy Moore's upcoming concert at Cork Opera House in aid of Cork Life Centre sold out in minutes yesterday. Photo Ray Keogh

Christy Moore's upcoming concert at Cork Opera House in aid of Cork Life Centre sold out in minutes yesterday.

The event, which is a tribute to centre director Don O'Leary, is set to take place in November.

Posting on the Cork Life Centre's Twitter, Mr O'Leary described the news as "magic", but said some people, including himself, will now need to sneak in in someone's bag.

The concert is entitled “A Tribute to Don O’Leary”, and speaking to The Echo this week, Christy Moore said it was a mark of the respect he had for Mr O’Leary and the work of the Life Centre.

"I did actually say to him [Christy Moore] could he please not call it ‘A Tribute to Don O’Leary’, but he said ‘Don, it’s happening, get over it’, and I suppose you can’t argue with Christy Moore," Don added.

The Cork Life Centre is an alternative education project which offers one-to-one tuition to young people who cannot access their education in the mainstream secondary school system.

