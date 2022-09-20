Cork butter brand named winner at food and drink awards

A CORK butter brand has spread in popularity having been recognised at the Irish Quality Food & Drink Awards 2022.

Ór-Real Irish Butter, which is made in North Cork Creameries, was named Gold Award winner in the Butter category at a gala ceremony at the Mansion House in Dublin recently.

The annual awards celebrate the best in food and drink products available in Ireland across retail, wholesale and food service.

Each entry is judged by a panel of industry experts and is assessed on its taste, flavour, provenance and innovation.

It is the second significant accolade for the North Cork brand in as many months.

In August, Ór-Real Irish Butter was awarded two stars at the Great Taste Awards 2022, with only entries considered to be ‘outstanding’ receiving two stars.

CEO of North Cork Creameries, Pat Sheahan, said: “Generations of farming families have been involved in making Ór-Real Irish Butter and this award is for them.

“We know our farmers and have almost 100 years of experience in turning the finest local milk into the highest quality butter.

“Very little has changed during that time, we still use traditional methods but to modern standards.

“Ór-Real Irish Butter has been on the shelves since late last year and is already very popular with Irish shoppers.

“We’re thrilled to be recognised with Gold at the Irish Quality Food & Drink Awards.

“What makes this and the Great Taste awards so special is that they go through a rigorous and independent judging and tasting process.”

Ór-Real Irish Butter was established back in 1928 and generations of master butter makers have stood over the production of its traditional Irish Butter made with milk from certified grass fed cows.

All the milk is sourced close to North Cork Creameries, from farmers and farms known to the co-operative for generations.