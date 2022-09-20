Three new Church of Ireland priests ordained at service in Cork city

Three new Church of Ireland priests were ordained at a service in Cork earlier this month, in what was described as "an occasion of immense joy".

On Wednesday, September 14, Holy Cross Day, the Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, the Right Rev Dr Paul Colton ordained the priests in St Fin Barre’s Cathedral.

"In any church, the ordination of new priests is an occasion of immense joy. In Cork, Cloyne and Ross this year three new priests have been ordained," Bishop Colton commented.

"This is very encouraging. It is also very humbling to see Jean, Carole and Richard responding to God’s call in this way," he continued.

The Rev Jean Carney served as curate-assistant in Douglas Union of Parishes with Frankfield since August 2022.

The Rev Richard Dring served as a Deacon in Ordained Local Ministry in Carrigaline Union of Parishes since September 2021, after having been a Diocesan Reader since 2001.

Meanwhile, the Rev Carole Pound served as Deacon in Ordained Local Ministry in Abbeystrewry (Skibbereen) Union of Parishes since September 2021, also after having been Diocesan Reader.

Bishop Colton announced the ordination earlier this month, stating that once ordained the three would continue to serve in those places.

Ahead of the ordination service, the three candidate priests, together with the clergy of the parishes entrusted with their training, travelled to spend a few days on retreat with the brothers at the Community of the Resurrection – a community founded in 1892, rooted in the Anglican tradition, and formed in a Benedictine round of worship, ministry and hospitality which is based at Mirfield in West Yorkshire.

Bishop Colton presided at the liturgy last week, and priests from around the Diocese joined him in the laying-on of hands.

The Archdeacon of Cork, Cloyne and Ross and Bishop Elect of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory, the Ven Adrian Wilkinson preached at the service.

The Lay Vicars Choral of St Fin Barre's Cathedral Choir sung under their director of music, Peter Stobart and the assistant director of music, Robbie Carroll played the organ.