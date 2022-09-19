'The figures show demand is far exceeding what’s available': 850 applicants for 32 new cost-rental homes in Cork 

A NEW Cork housing development consisting of 32 cost-rental homes received 850 applications in the space of 48 hours.

The development, which is located in Ballinglanna in Glanmire, has been built by Respond, an approved housing body and service provider, and its 32 properties have rents set at least 25% below market value.

The scheme comprises eight three-bedroom houses, eight two-bedroom houses, eight two-bedroom duplex apartments, and eight one-bedroom apartments.

Respond said it had received 850 applications for the 32 homes in the 48 hours since the application process opened on Wednesday.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central, Pádraig O’Sullivan, who lives in the area, welcomed the development but said the numbers applying showed demand for housing vastly outstrips supply.

“It’s great that we finally have the scheme, we’re waiting an awfully long time for this, but the figures show demand is far exceeding what’s available,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

“That just shows you what kind of a crisis we’re in and how we need to ensure that there’s an adequate pipeline and even more cost rental homes need to be rolled out as soon as possible.”

The development was built on the cost rental, not-for-profit model of housing, where tenants’ rent covers costs of construction, management, and maintenance.

Under the Government’s cost rental scheme, rents must be a minimum 25% below open market value, with rents per calendar month for Ballinglanna homes starting at €840 for a one-bedroom apartment, €945 for a two-bedroom duplex apartment, €1,015 for two-bedroom houses, and €1,085 for three-bedroom houses.

Cost rental housing is designed to support people who do not qualify for social housing but have a household net income of less than €53,000. Other criteria for those applying include that they are not in receipt of any social housing supports, do not own a property, their household size must match the size of the property advertised, and they can afford to pay the cost rent for the home.

Respond spokeswoman Niamh Randall said the Ballinglanna development would provide people with high-quality, secure homes at a more affordable price point.

“With rents set approximately 25% below the market value, we hope these new cost rental properties will allow working households who are struggling to afford private sector rents to access stable, long-term homes where they can put down roots as part of a local community."

Applications are open on www.respond.ie and will remain open until 21 September. Homes will be allocated by lottery and Respond anticipates that the first will be available to move into in early November 2022.