Council gives the green light for three housing developments in Cork city

CORK City Council has given the green light for three housing developments, consisting of 137 new homes.

At a meeting on Monday, city councillors agreed to move forward with the three public housing projects, following the end of public consultations on each development.

The first approved development involves the construction of 26 apartments at a site at Farranferris, in two apartment blocks.

The two-storey Block A will consist of five one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom apartments, while three-storey Block B will be two one-bedroom apartments and fourteen two-bedroom apartments.

During the public consultation, concerns were raised about increased traffic volumes on the road outside the development.

The council noted concerns regarding local traffic issues, and responded that the development should only result in a “modest increase” in envisioned traffic levels, as the entrance to the development will not be on the public road.

The second development approved by Cork City Council is situated at Ballincrokig, Ballyvolane and involves the construction of 72 units including apartments and duplexes.

Six three-storey blocks will contain 28 one-bedroom apartments, eight two-bedroom apartments, 28 duplex units with two bedrooms, and eight duplex units with three bedrooms.

The council has incorporated suggestions from the public consultation and will now include benches, public lighting, and cargo-bike spaces in the final development.

Finally, a development of 39 units on the Kinsale Road has also been given the go-ahead by the council.

The proposed works include the demolition of existing structures and the construction of a five-storey apartment block, containing 24 one-bedroom units and 15 two-bedroom units.

Public concerns were raised around the lack of parking at this third development, as only three parking spaces are provided in the plans for the 39 units.

Cork City Council responded that the scheme has been designed “to avail of the existing public transport infrastructure and proximity to the available local services and amenities”, and that the urban location along a proposed BusConnects corridor and existing pedestrian and cycling facilities make an appropriate modal shift for residents “entirely achievable”.