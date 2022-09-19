Discussions on how to make community more accessible for the blind taking place in Cork

The National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) will meet with blind and vision-impaired people and their families at Cork City Library today to discuss how to create inclusive and accessible communities.

The NCBI will be at Cork City Library on Grand Parade until 3pm today.

Already NCBI has a number of Local Advocacy Networks across the country, with this roadshow acting as an opportunity to expand the membership of these groups.

These are groups for people who are blind or vision impaired and who want to create more inclusive communities by working together to create change.

The NCBI has invited members of the local Public Participation Network (PPN) to the roadshow to introduce the role the PPN plays in ensuring the voices of people with disabilities are central to decision-making within local Councils.

The Public Sector Duty places a statutory obligation on public bodies to eliminate discrimination, promote equality of opportunity and protect the human rights of those to whom they provide services and staff when carrying out their daily work.

Advocacy and Engagement Manager, Lorna Fitzpatrick, said: “We want to get out into the community to show how local people can work together to create change in their area.

When we all work together we can ensure people who are blind or vision impaired are supported to live independently in safe and accessible communities.

“Our main aim is to empower people who are living with sight loss, and the people who support them, to advocate for the changes they need in their own lives and their communities through the NCBI Local Advocacy Networks, the Public Participation Networks and using the Public Sector Duty.”

She said that the events are open to everyone whether they are blind or vision impaired or just interested in learning more about how to support people with a vision impairment in their local area.

“Everyone who comes along on the day is sure to learn something and awareness is always the first step in advocacy,” she said.

More information on the NCBI Advocacy Roadshow can be found on the NCBI website here.