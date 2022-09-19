Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 08:57

Seven-month sentence for Cork man caught with knife, tablets and stolen property

Michael Martin, aged 23, of Mount Brosna, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to all three offences
Recently, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, the accused received a sentence of five years for an aggravated burglary where a mother and her adult son had to hide in a bedroom and hold the door closed against the accused, who was carrying a hatchet as he tried to force his way into the room

Liam Heylin

A YOUNG man who was caught with a knife, stolen property, and Alprazolam tablets has been sentenced to seven months in jail.

Recently, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, the accused received a sentence of five years for an aggravated burglary where a mother and her adult son had to hide in a bedroom and hold the door closed against the accused, who was carrying a hatchet as he tried to force his way into the room.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said on the defendant’s latest court appearance that the accused was doing well in prison as he was now completely clear of drugs and undertaking educational courses. Judge Colm Roberts imposed an overall sentence of seven months, which will run concurrently with the sentence being served by the accused.

<p>9th January 2018........STOCK STAFF TRANSPORT......... Garda car in Cork</p>

