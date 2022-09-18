Pictures: Upwards of 3,000 people take part in Echo Women's Mini Marathon

Excitement fizzed as the sun shone for The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon on Sunday as groups of all ages and sizes turned up to run the popular city race.

2 year old, Fiadh Ryan with Cookie Monster and Elmo. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

From Network Ireland, Cork, to Sanctuary Runners, Ronald McDonald House to Marymount Hospice, there were hundreds of stories on the day about people raising money for good causes close to their hearts.

Irish Cancer Society supporters in memory of the late Noreen O'Leary from Blackrock.Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Jessica Lynch, Sinead Henrick, Chloe Hendrick and Amy O’Regan ran for the Ronald McDonald House charity as Jessica’s boyfriend’s family had someone who benefitted from the charity.

Ken O'Mahony and Dylan Quinlan.Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Jessica explained: “His nan organises for people to run in The Echo Mini Marathon every year to raise funds for the organisation. This is our first year running and raising money.”

Irish Community Air Ambulance supporters. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Rebel Wheelers ambassadors Diarmuid and Sarah Dorney, Isobel, Hayley and Rowena Twomey, Scarlett and Susan Beecher all took part in the event on Sunday.

Michelle Brady, Megan Forde, Pauline Vanveen, Anna Hugfhes, Emily O'Sullivan, all with Pepsico Carrigaline, supporting Rainbow Club Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Speaking to The Echo Sarah Dorney, who also took part in 2019, said she was excited to get to the finish line. She walked the last mile of the race and Isobel and Scarlett also finished alongside Sarah walking over the line on their feet.

Rowena Twomey said the girls had a wonderful time and she thanked The Imperial Hotel for their support and fundraising as well.

Isabele and Rowena Twomey, Rebel Wheelers, make their way down the hill at Maryville.

“The Imperial Hotel have actually chosen Rebel Wheelers as their charity for the year and they have a team running and raising funds for the organisation. We very much appreciate their support.”

Pupils from Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai, Bantry with parents and staff jumping for joy at the finish of The Echo Women's Mini-Marathon on Sunday 18th September 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins

Claire Lester ran with a large group of 50 people all raising money for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie organisation.

Jenny McSweeney and Diane Carey. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Claire said: “My little boy Bobby (2) was diagnosed with Leukemia in February and Aoibheann’s Pink Tie were so supportive. After all they have done it was time to give back.”