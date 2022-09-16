Scammers claiming to be from AIB having debit cards collected via courier; Cork Garda says people have lost thousands

A NUMBER of Corkonians have been scammed out of thousands of euro after surrendering their credit cards to strangers.
Cork’s Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Brian McSweeney warned of a new scam sweeping Leeside that is seeing criminals, claiming to be employed by AIB, collect credit cards from households across Cork city.
Reports that Cork taxi drivers are being exploited as unknowing accomplices to the crime has added an extra layer of concern for Gardaí.
Sergeant McSweeney described how the scam normally begins with a text, followed by a phone call and the collection of the victim’s credit card by a taxi or courier service.
He explained that outsourcing a taxi driver to collect the credit card means the con artist can protect their identity from the victim.
“It’s always a taxi or a courier service or a criminal pretending to be either,” Sgt McSweeney said. “When the real taxi driver arrives at the house and collects the card they have no idea that they are delivering it into the hands of a criminal.” The crime prevention officer explained that the thief has already carried out the groundwork before collecting the card by inviting victims to volunteer their banking information online or through phone calls.
He emphasised that no bank will ask for sensitive information over the phone.
“It’s important that people exercise caution and never give away their personal identification number.”
The Garda also urged taxi drivers to be mindful of suspicious activity.
AIB said it is aware of the scam and said it never asks its customers to give their card to a taxi driver or courier for collection and supposed delivery to AIB.