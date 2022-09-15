Plans for two mobile operating theatres in car park of Cork University Hospital revealed in tender documents

THE HSE is planning to construct two mobile operating theatres in the northern car park of the Cork University Hospital campus in a bid to shorten waiting times for surgical procedures.

The mobile operating theatres which can also be used to treat trauma cases will be expected to address the ‘critical’ need for additional theatre capacity in CUH according to tender documents.

The contract also includes plans for a six-bed day recovery unit for the provision of appropriate inpatient and day case procedures, a day ward and all necessary facilities. The estimate cost excluding VAT will be €4 million.

The HSE say in the tender documents: “This project is to address the critical immediate need for additional theatre capacity in CUH in the form of two modular or mobile theatre units, recovery bays, a day ward and all necessary facilities.”

The HSE adds in the documents that it reserves the right to buy the mobile theatres when they are completed or rent them from whoever builds them.

A final decision on this will be finalised following the dialogue state of the process the HSE says: “The HSE reserves the right to procure the Unit on either a rental or outright purchase basis, with the decision on this to be finalised following the dialogue stage of the process.

“This project will address the significant theatre capacity gap, enhance capacity with challenged specialities and leverage existing theatre capacity,” says the HSE in the tender documents.

“The modular theatres and all associated accommodation for it will be limited in physical size and in the complexity of work they can and should accommodate.

“This project is a critical clinical urgency for the CUH to prioritise access to elective surgery and shorten wait times for surgical procedures to ensure safe, timely and effective access of patients,” the HSE added.

The HSE says it is envisaged the new units will be in operation for a two-year period after which the service will transfer to a more permanent structure adjacent to the existing theatre area.

“However, the HSE reserves the right to extend the contract period on a rolling 12-month basis beyond the 24-month period if applicable,” the documents state.

The deadline for expressions of interest in the tender is Wednesday, October 12.