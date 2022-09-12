Tickets selling fast for special Garth Brooks bus service from Cork

Bus Éireann is urging country music fans to act fast to reserve their seats on special direct services between Cork and Dublin for Garth Brooks, as tickets are selling fast.

Bus Éireann is running special services from Cork city, Fermoy and Mitchelstown to Busáras in Dublin for those attending the Garth Brooks concerts this weekend, 16 and 17 September.

Services will operate from Cork’s Parnell Place Bus Station at 12.00pm on the day of the concerts (also serving Fermoy and Mitchelstown), and will returning to Cork from Busáras in Dublin at 23.55pm.

A return fare costs just €35, and limited remaining tickets can be booked on expressway.ie.

To secure your tickets, click Book Tickets on the Expressway website, enter Cork (Parnell Place Bus Station), Fermoy (McCurtain Street) or Mitchelstown (Main Street) as your departure and Dublin (Busáras) as your destination and enter how many tickets you wish to purchase.

Bus Éireann added that it “looks forward to welcoming our Cork passengers on-board to Garth Brooks this weekend”.