Three people taken to hospital following crash on busy Cork road 

Three people were taken to hospital earlier today following a road traffic collision which left a section of the N20 Cork to Mallow road temporarily closed.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-car road traffic collision earlier today, on a section of the N20 near Kilmona in Blarney.

Three persons were injured in the collision and were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to a Garda spokesperson.

Following the incident, the road was closed for a short period in both directions with local diversions in place, but has since reopened.