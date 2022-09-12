Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 15:20

Three people taken to hospital following crash on busy Cork road 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-car road traffic collision earlier today, on a section of the N20 near Kilmona in Blarney.
Three people taken to hospital following crash on busy Cork road 

Three people were taken to hospital earlier today following a road traffic collision which left a section of the N20 Cork to Mallow road temporarily closed. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ellen O'Regan

Three people were taken to hospital earlier today following a road traffic collision which left a section of the N20 Cork to Mallow road temporarily closed.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-car road traffic collision earlier today, on a section of the N20 near Kilmona in Blarney.

Three persons were injured in the collision and were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to a Garda spokesperson.

Following the incident, the road was closed for a short period in both directions with local diversions in place, but has since reopened.

More in this section

Dunkettle works: Jack Lynch Tunnel to fully close tonight and later in week  Dunkettle works: Jack Lynch Tunnel to fully close tonight and later in week 
Tenancy Agreement Student in Cork duped out of thousands in rental scam 
Garda injured in assault during Garth Brooks concert Garda injured in assault during Garth Brooks concert
n20crashroad traffic collisionroad closedcorkblarney
<p>Cork University Hospital had the third highest number of admitted patients waiting for beds at 53. Pic; Larry Cummins</p>

More than 550 admitted patients waiting for beds, with CUH one of worst affected hospitals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more