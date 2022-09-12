Enable Ireland launches strategic plan in Cork at time of 'significant change' for disabilities sector 

THE Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited Enable Ireland’s Children’s Disability Service Centre in Curraheen on Saturday as the organisation launched its strategic plan for 2022-2025.

The plan sets out the organisation’s vision for the next three years. Enable Ireland chairman, Stephen Haughey, said that the document “reflects the opinions and voices of the many parents, children, adults, and staff members who contributed to this plan, outlining their priorities for the years ahead”.

He said that the organisation will continue to be “an innovative leader, providing quality services, positive life experiences, and advocating for an inclusive society, which empowers people with disabilities”.

Mr Haughey acknowledged that the plan is being launched at a time of significant change for children’s disability services in Ireland.

“The transition to progressing disability services that we are in today is particularly difficult for families, who are understandably frustrated. We are committed to working with the HSE and government to build the capacity of these new team[s] to meet the needs of the children and families relying on them for services.

“In our adult services, the significant national programmes, New Directions and Time to Move On, are at an advanced stage and we will continue to invest in and develop adult services in line with these. We are committed to opening new hubs and developing our adult services during the lifetime of this plan,” he added.

The Taoiseach spoke at the event and met with Enable Ireland staff, families, and adult service owners.

He said: “I am delighted to launch Enable Ireland’s Strategic Plan 2022-2025. Enable Ireland has a proud history of working in partnership with the State and other agencies to deliver services and to positively impact the lives of people with disabilities and their families.

“I have no doubt that the passion and commitment of staff in Enable Ireland to improving the lives of service users and owners will ensure that the priorities and goals outlined in this plan become a reality over the coming years,” he added.

Enable Ireland has provided disability services to children and adults for over 70 years.

They provide vital therapy and support services to 13,000 children and adults in 14 counties.

They are the lead agency for 20 children’s disability network teams around the country.

For adults, Enable Ireland provides a range of services, from day centres, to hubs, to in-community settings and a virtual service.