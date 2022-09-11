Cork MTU campus applies for recognition of social care programmes

THE Cork campus of Munster Technological University (MTU) has confirmed that it is currently in the process of applying for official recognition of its two social care programmes.

Under new rules, the Social Care Workers Register will open in November of 2023 and will introduce regulation to that profession for the first time in Ireland.

The register will list approved qualifications, and if a qualification is not listed, it cannot be used to apply for entry to the Social Care Workers register.

During a two-year transition period until November 2025, CORU will offer an alternative option for applicants “who have been practising in the profession for a minimum of two years out of the previous five on the date the register opens; [or if they] hold the relevant qualifications”.

Without recognition of MTU’s social care programmes by CORU, the regulator for health and social care professionals, graduates of those courses would not in the future be able to become registered social care workers.

The regulator told The Echo earlier this week that it had not currently received any application from MTU for recognition of its Cork campus’s social care courses, but the university has since said preparation of its application was at an advanced stage.

Responding to a query from The Echo, a spokesperson for the university said: “MTU is currently engaged in the CORU application process and is at an advanced stage of preparation to complete the application process for its two Social Care programmes.

“A final document was submitted by the North Kerry Campus in March 2022 and it is anticipated that a submission by the Cork Bishopstown Campus will be made later this year.”

MTU’s spokesperson said the university “has been providing programmes in social care on its campuses in Cork Bishopstown Campus and Kerry North Campus for over 20 years.

“These programmes were originally approved by Academic Council and have since been subject to a five-year cyclical review, as per the university’s academic quality assurance procedures. Currently there are hundreds of graduates of these MTU programmes in successful careers in the social care sector,” the spokesperson said.

Last month, social care students in the Dublin Business School were told the college had withdrawn its application for graduates of the course to be accredited by CORU. That decision is reported to be impacting in the region of 80 students.