‘Use CCTV’ to tackle the scourge of litter across Cork

CALLS have been made for the enforcement of litter bye-laws involving the use of CCTV to prevent litter problems in the local area.

Labour Local Area Representative for Cork City, Peter Horgan, has called for Cork to make use of CCTV to identify illegal dumpers and tackle litter problems in Blackrock, Mahon and across Cork.

He was speaking after a nationwide survey by Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) of beaches and harbours showed an increase in litter black spots in Cork.

Cork Harbour at Blackrock Castle was again found to be ‘heavily littered’ at the foot of the rankings of 33 areas surveyed.

In recent months, Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Ossian Smyth, committed to the use of the Circular Economy Bill, which would provide for the use of recording technologies for waste enforcement purposes in a way that is fully compliant with national and EU data protection law.

The Labour Party had been calling for such measures for a number of years and Mr Horgan welcomed the commitment from the government to use his party’s bill to allow for the use of CCTV to tackle illegal dumping.

Now, Mr Horgan said it is time to make use of this legislation.

“We need people to be aware of our natural amenities that should be enjoyed by all,” he said.

“Often it is a small minority that disgrace an area for the majority.”

Meanwhile, Independent Councillor Kieran McCarthy believed IBAL’s assessment of Blackrock Castle to be “unfair”.

Cllr McCarthy suggested that IBAL should put some focus on engaging with the community to get involved in more clean-ups and provide more education on the issue.

