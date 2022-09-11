Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 08:00

‘Use CCTV’ to tackle the scourge of litter across Cork

Cork Harbour at Blackrock Castle was again found to be ‘heavily littered’ at the foot of the rankings of 33 areas surveyed.
‘Use CCTV’ to tackle the scourge of litter across Cork

Labour Local Area Representative for Cork City, Peter Horgan, has called for Cork to make use of CCTV to identify illegal dumpers and tackle litter problems in Blackrock, Mahon and across Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

CALLS have been made for the enforcement of litter bye-laws involving the use of CCTV to prevent litter problems in the local area.

Labour Local Area Representative for Cork City, Peter Horgan, has called for Cork to make use of CCTV to identify illegal dumpers and tackle litter problems in Blackrock, Mahon and across Cork.

He was speaking after a nationwide survey by Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) of beaches and harbours showed an increase in litter black spots in Cork.

Cork Harbour at Blackrock Castle was again found to be ‘heavily littered’ at the foot of the rankings of 33 areas surveyed.

In recent months, Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Ossian Smyth, committed to the use of the Circular Economy Bill, which would provide for the use of recording technologies for waste enforcement purposes in a way that is fully compliant with national and EU data protection law.

The Labour Party had been calling for such measures for a number of years and Mr Horgan welcomed the commitment from the government to use his party’s bill to allow for the use of CCTV to tackle illegal dumping.

Now, Mr Horgan said it is time to make use of this legislation.

“We need people to be aware of our natural amenities that should be enjoyed by all,” he said.

“Often it is a small minority that disgrace an area for the majority.”

Meanwhile, Independent Councillor Kieran McCarthy believed IBAL’s assessment of Blackrock Castle to be “unfair”.

Cllr McCarthy suggested that IBAL should put some focus on engaging with the community to get involved in more clean-ups and provide more education on the issue.

[readmore40958645[/readmore]

More in this section

Garda stock Woman (70s) hospitalised following single vehicle collision in Cork town
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Woman regretful about argument with friend which resulted in court appearance
€600 worth of stolen drink found in northside house €600 worth of stolen drink found in northside house
litter
Dr Tom Cavanagh described as 'humble, ambitious, and of great intelligence' at his funeral

Dr Tom Cavanagh described as 'humble, ambitious, and of great intelligence' at his funeral

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more