Quays to light up to mark World Suicide Prevention Day

The quays of Cork will light up with candles this evening as volunteers mark World Suicide Prevention Day with a ceremony of remembrance and hope.

Volunteers from the Cork Penny Dinners High Hopes Choir and Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery will hold their annual Bridges of Hope remembrance ceremony along the riverside at dusk.

The volunteers will gather on Albert Quay at 7.45pm and will be joined by Cork Penny Dinners Recovery Group, Shine A Light, Circle of Hope, representatives of UCC, The Port of Cork, Samaritans, The Sexual Violence Centre, Crosshaven Coastguard, Irish Red Cross, Cork City Homeless Group, Martin Leahy and friends, and veterans organisation O.N.E.

The ceremony will begin at the Plaza opposite the Clayton Hotel, and Bear Hope and Bear Caring will be driven through the city on the back of motorbikes to spread the message that “You Are Not Alone”.

The bears, who have travelled the world and spread their message from the top of Carrauntoohil to Ukraine, and who recently climbed Croagh Patrick with Charlie Bird, will arrive back at the Plaza to a lone piper playing on the bridge.

The High Hopes Choir, with guests, will sing and a candlelit tribute will be offered for all who have passed by suicide.

Caitriona Twomey, co-ordinator of Cork Penny Dinners, said the ceremony would mark World Suicide Prevention Day and act as a service of remembrance for all of those whose lives have been touched by suicide.

“The purpose of Bridges of Hope is to remember all of those we have lost to suicide and to raise awareness that help is available close to hand, and hopefully we might even help to save some lives,” Ms Twomey said.

“We will remember together and we will spread the simple message to people: ‘Reach out and talk: you are not alone’.”

Contact the Samaritans, day or night, free on 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.ie. Contact Pieta House, day or night, free on 1800 247247, or text HELP to 51444. Contact the Shine a Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness group by private message on its Facebook page.