Priests to be ordained across United Dioceses

THE Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, the Right Reverend Dr Paul Colton, has announced that he intends to ordain three new priests to serve in the United Dioceses of Cork, Cloyne and Ross.

The three individuals to be ordained, one man and two women, are all currently serving as deacons in the Diocese and will be ordained next week.

The Reverend Jean Carney is serving as curate-assistant in Douglas Union of Parishes, with Frankfield.

The Reverend Richard Dring is serving in the ordained local ministry in Carrigaline Union of Parishes.

Finally, the Reverend Carole Pound is serving in the ordained local ministry in the Abbeystrewry (Skibbereen) Union of Parishes.

Once ordained, the three individuals will continue to serve in these parishes.

The three individuals will be ordained at a service to be held in Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral next Wednesday.

Ahead of the service, the three candidate priests, together with the clergy of the parishes entrusted with their ongoing training, have travelled to spend the days before the ordination on retreat with the brothers at the Community of the Resurrection.

The Community of the Resurrection is a community founded in 1892, rooted in the Anglican tradition, and formed in a Benedictine round of worship, ministry and hospitality which is based at Mirfield in West Yorkshire.

The Ordination Service on Wednesday in St Fin Barre’s Cathedral is at 8pm.

The service will be open to members of the public.

The preacher will be the Venerable Adrian Wilkinson, Archdeacon of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, who will shortly leave the Diocese to become Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory.